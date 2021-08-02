Panthers Sign LB Jonathan Celestin

The Carolina Panthers announced they signed LB Jonathan Celestin on Monday after bringing him in for a workout.

Damond Talbot of NFL Draft Diamonds first reported that the Panthers were working Celestin out on Monday.

Celestin, 25, originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Falcons but wound up being cut loose coming out of the preseason. Celestin also had brief stints on the Chargers and Jets’ practice squad that year.

In 2019, the Panthers signed Celestin to a futures contract, but they waived him with an injury settlement in the preseason. Celestin spent 2020 with the DC Defenders of the XFL.

During his four-year college career at Minnesota, Celestin recorded 217 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception returned for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, a recovery and seven pass defenses over the course of 40 games.