Panthers Sign LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to a contract.
He has a fair amount of starting experience and can also play special teams.
Grugier-Hill, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.
Grugier-Hill finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins.
He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2021 season and opted to re-sign with them once again last offseason on another one-year contract. However, the team released him midseason and he finished out the season with the Cardinals.
In 2022, Grugier-Hill appeared in six games for the Texans and nine games for the Cardinals. He recorded 48 total tackles, including one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.
