Panthers Sign OL Pat Elflein To Three-Year, $13.5M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers have signed former Jets OL Pat Elflein to a three-year, $13.5 million deal.

Schefter adds the deal includes $6 million fully guaranteed for the versatile lineman.

Elflein, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.74 million contract and set to make a base salary of $899,500 for the 2020 season when the Vikings waived him after one game.

He was claimed by the Jets and played out the rest of the 2020 season in New York.

In 2020, Elflein appeared in seven games for the Vikings and Jets, making seven starts at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 73 guard out of 80 qualifying players.