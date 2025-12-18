Panthers Sign OLB Jamil Muhammad To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed OLB Jamil Muhammad to the practice squad.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- LB Maz Mwansa (International)
- TE Bryce Pierre
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- OL Brandon Walton
- WR/PR Ainias Smith
- WR Dan Chisena
- Saahdiq Charles
- RB Anthony Tyus
- DT Jaden Crumedy
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- QB Mike White
- LB Jacoby Windmon
- LB Isaiah Simmons
- LB David Long
- DB Kalen King
- RB Montrell Johnson
- OLB Jamil Muhammad
Muhammad, 24, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.
The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad but let him go in November.
During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.
