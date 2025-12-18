Panthers Sign OLB Jamil Muhammad To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed OLB Jamil Muhammad to the practice squad.

Panthers add outside linebacker to the practice squadhttps://t.co/Aff08sCA45 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 18, 2025

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed OL Brandon Walton WR/PR Ainias Smith WR Dan Chisena Saahdiq Charles RB Anthony Tyus DT Jaden Crumedy OL Ja’Tyre Carter QB Mike White LB Jacoby Windmon LB Isaiah Simmons LB David Long DB Kalen King RB Montrell Johnson OLB Jamil Muhammad

Muhammad, 24, started his college career at Georgia State before eventually transferring to USC and spending two seasons with the Trojans. He signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams re-signed him to the practice squad but let him go in November.

During his five-year college career, Muhammad recorded 143 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, two recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, one interception and four pass deflections in 60 career games.