Panthers Sign OT Taylor Moton To Two-Year, $44M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers and OT Taylor Moton agreed to terms on a new contract extension on Friday.

According to Rapoport, Moton receives a two-year, $44 million contract that includes $40 million guaranteed. He’s now under team control through the 2027 season.

The Panthers have already confirmed the news:

2 Mo' years We have extended Taylor Moton through the 2027 seasonhttps://t.co/W1f0XF6W6l pic.twitter.com/MfBD5IbZKL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 22, 2025

Moton was set to make $17.5 million for the 2025 season, so this is a decent raise for him.

Moton, 31, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal before Carolina franchised Moton in 2021 before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Moton has restructured his contract multiple times in recent years.

In 2022, Moton appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and started each at right tackle.