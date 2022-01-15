Panthers Sign RB Darius Bradwell To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers officially signed RB Darius Bradwell to a futures contract on Saturday, per Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Panthers:

Bradwell, 24, signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Bradwell has been on and off of the Chargers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Bradwell was active for two games, but did not register a statistic.

During his college career, Bradwell recorded 389 rushing attempts for 2,062 yards (5.3 YPC) and 17 touchdowns, to go along with 10 receptions for 57 yards receiving (5.7 YPC) and no touchdowns.