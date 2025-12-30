Panthers Sign TE Ross Dwelley To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed TE Ross Dwelley to the practice squad.

Panthers add a tight end to practice squadhttps://t.co/KQxZopVO3v — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 30, 2025

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

LB Maz Mwansa (International) TE Bryce Pierre WR Ja’seem Reed OL Brandon Walton WR/PR Ainias Smith WR Dan Chisena Saahdiq Charles RB Anthony Tyus DT Jaden Crumedy OL Ja’Tyre Carter QB Mike White LB Jacoby Windmon LB David Long RB Montrell Johnson LB Jamil Muhammad DB Mike Reid TE Ross Dwelley

Dwelley, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad.

The 49ers promoted Dwelley to the active roster later in the year and returned to the 49ers on three consecutive one-year contracts. The Falcons signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May of last year.

San Francisco signed Dwelley to a one-year deal in May, but he was among their final roster cuts. He had a stint with the Lions earlier this season.

In 2024, Dwelley appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and recorded one reception for five yards.