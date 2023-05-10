Panthers Sign Third-Round EDGE DJ Johnson

The Carolina Panthers have officially signed third-round EDGE D.J. Johnson to a rookie contract, the team announced.

Johnson, 24, transferred to Oregon after one season at Miami and earned honorable mention for All-Pac-12 honors as a senior. The Panthers drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,502,982 rookie contract that includes a $1,002,169 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,000,542 in 2023.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Johnson appeared in 25 games and recorded 64 tackles, nine sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.