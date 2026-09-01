Panthers Sign Two More Players To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed G Torricelli Simpkins III and CB Zion Childress to the practice squad.
Here’s an updated look at Carolina’s practice squad:
- WR David Moore
- S Isaiah Simmons
- G Jake Curhan
- OLB Cam Gill
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- CB Corey Thornton
- OL Isaia Glass
- CB DeVonta Smith
- WR Casey Washington
- DT Parker Petersen
- RB Tre Tyus
- LB Maz Mwansa (international)
- G/C Torricelli Simpkins
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- DT Anthony Goodlow
- DB Zion Childress
Childress, 24, started his career at Texas State before transferring to Kentucky. He signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He started the season on the practice squad but was lost to Houston’s active roster in September.
From there, the Texans let him go in October 2025 and he re-joined Dallas before re-signing on a futures deal this offseason. Childress was then let go shortly after roster cuts.
In 2025, Childress appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.
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