Panthers Sign WR Robby Anderson To Two-Year, $29.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers and WR Robby Anderson have agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension.

Of that sum, Adam Schefter says $20.5 million is guaranteed.

The two sides were reportedly close to a new deal and had been talking in recent weeks. Anderson was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with Carolina in free agency last offseason.

Anderson, 28, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Anderson had a career year with 95 catches, 1096 yards and three touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 50 – 2022 Free Agents list.