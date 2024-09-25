Panthers Sign WR Sam Pinckney To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed rookie WR Sam Pinckney to the practice squad.

Panthers Helmet

Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:

  1. OLB Kenny Dyson
  2. DE TJ Smith
  3. LB Chandler Wooten
  4. QB Jack Plummer
  5. OLB Thomas Incoom
  6. OL Ja’Tyre Carter
  7. WR Deon Cain
  8. G Brandon Walton
  9. WR Praise Olatoke (International)
  10. RB Dillon Johnson
  11. DB Azizi Hearn
  12. DE DeShawn Williams
  13. TE Jordan Matthews
  14. DB Alex Cook
  15. DB Justin Hardee
  16. WR Sam Pinckney

Pinckney wound up going undrafted out of Coastal Carolina back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers.

Carolina waived Pinckney multiple times this summer.

During his six-year college career, Pinckney appeared in 59 games and caught 256 passes for 3,691 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.

