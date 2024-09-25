Panthers Sign WR Sam Pinckney To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed rookie WR Sam Pinckney to the practice squad.

Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:

OLB Kenny Dyson DE TJ Smith LB Chandler Wooten QB Jack Plummer OLB Thomas Incoom OL Ja’Tyre Carter WR Deon Cain G Brandon Walton WR Praise Olatoke (International) RB Dillon Johnson DB Azizi Hearn DE DeShawn Williams TE Jordan Matthews DB Alex Cook DB Justin Hardee WR Sam Pinckney

Pinckney wound up going undrafted out of Coastal Carolina back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers.

Carolina waived Pinckney multiple times this summer.

During his six-year college career, Pinckney appeared in 59 games and caught 256 passes for 3,691 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.