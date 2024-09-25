Panthers Sign WR Sam Pinckney To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve signed rookie WR Sam Pinckney to the practice squad.
Here’s the Panthers’ updated practice squad:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- DE TJ Smith
- LB Chandler Wooten
- QB Jack Plummer
- OLB Thomas Incoom
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- WR Deon Cain
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- DB Azizi Hearn
- DE DeShawn Williams
- TE Jordan Matthews
- DB Alex Cook
- DB Justin Hardee
- WR Sam Pinckney
Pinckney wound up going undrafted out of Coastal Carolina back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers.
Carolina waived Pinckney multiple times this summer.
During his six-year college career, Pinckney appeared in 59 games and caught 256 passes for 3,691 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!