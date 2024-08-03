Panthers Sign CB Anthony Brown, Waive DB Kiondre Thomas

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are signing CB Anthony Brown to a contract on Saturday.

The Panthers have confirmed the news and announced that they’ve waived DB Kiondre Thomas.

Brown, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

From there, Brown had stints with the Steelers and 49ers before finishing out the 2023 season with the Jets.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.