Panthers Signing CB Caleb Farley To Active Roster

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers are signing CB Caleb Farley to their active roster.

Farley, 26, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May, then cut him coming out of the preseason. He recently worked out for the Patriots before working out for Carolina and signing to their practice squad in October.

In 2024, Farley has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded five total tackles.