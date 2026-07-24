Steelers Sign Third-Round QB Drew Allar, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have signed third-round QB Drew Allar to a rookie contract.

Allar is the final Steelers draft pick to be under contract. Here’s a complete look at their 2026 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 21 Max Iheanachor T Signed 2 47 Germie Bernard WR Signed 3 76 Drew Allar QB Signed 3 85 Daylen Everette CB Signed 3 96 Gennings Dunker T Signed 4 121 Kaden Wetjen WR Signed 5 169 Riley Nowakowski TE Signed 6 210 Gabriel Rubio DT Signed 7 224 Robert Spears-Jennings S Signed 7 230 Eli Heidenreich RB Signed

Allar, 22, started three years at quarterback for Penn State. He could have declared for the NFL Draft after the 2024 season, but opted to return to Penn State. He then suffered a broken left ankle in October and subsequently underwent surgery, ending his final year of eligibility.

The Steelers used the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 Draft on Allar.

He is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $7,103,408. The deal includes a $1,775,852 average annual value and carries an $885,000 cap charge for the 2026 season.

For his career, Allar had appeared in 44 games and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,265 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns.