Panthers Signing CB Caleb Farley

Jordan Schultz reports that the Panthers are signing former Titans CB Caleb Farley to a contract following a successful workout on Tuesday. The team also worked out DE Rayshod Nichols.

The former Titans first-round pick has seen his career derailed by injuries but has talent if he can stay on the field.

Farley, 25, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He was in the final year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

The Titans declined his fifth-year option back in May, then cut him coming out of the preseason. He recently worked out for the Patriots before working out for Carolina.

In 2022, Farley appeared in nine games for the Titans and had 10 total tackles.