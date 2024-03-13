Panthers Signing CB Dane Jackson

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract with CB Dane Jackson on Wednesday.

Jackson, 27, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to the Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Bills and recorded 39 tackles, one forced fumble, and five pass defenses.