Panthers Signing DT Jayden Peevy

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are signing DT Jayden Peevy.

Peevy, 24, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason, however, and re-signed to the practice squad.

Tennessee re-signed Peevy to a futures deal for the 2023 season and he made the roster coming out of the preseason. However, he was waived and bounced on and off the Titans practice squad before being let go in October and signing with the Panthers practice squad.

Peevy signed a futures deal with the Browns but was let go by the team and is now back for a second stint with Carolina.

For his career, Peevy has appeared in two games for the Titans but has yet to record a stat.