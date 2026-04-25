Panthers Signing Georgia Tech QB Haynes King

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are signing former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King as an undrafted free agent.

He had an official 30 visit with Carolina.

King, 25, started his career at Texas A&M and was named the starter heading into his second season. He broke his leg in his second start and transferred to Georgia Tech following the conclusion of his third season. King started three years for the Yellow Jackets and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2025 along with first-team All-ACC.

During his six-year college career, King completed 65.6 percent of his pass attempts for 9.486 yards, 65 touchdowns and 34 interceptions, adding 471 carries for 2,427 yards (5.2 YPC) and another 37 touchdowns in 46 career games.

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