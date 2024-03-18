Panthers Signing OT Yosh Nijman

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing former Packers OT Yosh Nijman to a contract on Monday.

This is an interesting upside signing for the Panthers, who could use some offensive tackle depth. Nijman had a stretch of good play for the Packers, but took a step back last year.

Nijman, 28, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 but re-signed to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster in November of 2019. The Packers re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent each of the past two seasons.

Green Bay tendered Nijman as a restricted free agent in 2023 at the second-round level worth $4.3 million.

In 2023, Nijman appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and made one start for them.

