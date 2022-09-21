Panthers Signing RB Raheem Blackshear Off Bills PS

Aaron Wilson reports that the Panthers are signing RB Raheem Blackshear off of the Bills practice squad.

The team is also signing LB Arron Mosby to their active roster and re-signing DT Frank Herron to the practice squad in his place.

Blackshear, 24, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

During his two years at Virginia Tech, Blackshear had 199 carries for 1,00 yards (5 YPC) and eight touchdowns. He also had 43 catches for 403 yards (9.4 YPC) and one touchdown.