Panthers Signing S Delano Hill & DE Kendall Donnerson

The Carolina Panthers are signing safety Delano Hill to a contract on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Panthers confirmed the news and also announced the signing of DE Kendall Donnerson.

Both players attended the Panthers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this weekend.

Hill, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He played out his four-year, $3.206 million contract with Seattle and has been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

In 2020, Hill appeared two games for the Seahawks and recorded 10 tackles and no interceptions.