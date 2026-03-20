Panthers Signing TE Feleipe Franks

The Carolina Panthers are signing TE Feleipe Franks to an undisclosed contract, according to Jordan Schultz.

Franks, 28, was a one-year starter at Arkansas after spending three years at the University of Florida. He signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Franks played quarterback before transitioning to tight end in 2022. Atlanta waived him in 2023 and he later caught on with the Panthers in 2024. Franks returned to the Falcons last year on a one-year contract.

In 2025, Feleipe Franks appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed four yards on two carries.