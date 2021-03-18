Panthers Signing WR David Moore To Two-Year, $4.75M Deal

Update:

Tom Pelissero reports that Panthers’ new WR David Moore‘s two-year deal is worth $4.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed.

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract to sign WR David Moore.

Person reports that Moore is receiving a two-year contract from Carolina.

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit but signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Moore was promoted to their active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free-agent in 2019 and also agreed to a pay cut last offseason for 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.