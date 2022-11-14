Panthers Starting Baker Mayfield Week 11, P.J. Walker Has Ankle Sprain

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that QB Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 against the Ravens, per Joe Person.

He’ll take over for Panthers QB P.J. Walker, who Wilks says has a high ankle sprain.

Mayfield is healthy from his own high ankle sprain that sent him to the bench earlier this season and will now get another crack at the starting job.

Mayfield, 27, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary with the Panthers paying out the rest.

In 2022, Mayfield has appeared in six games for the Panthers and completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Walker, 27, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution.

In 2022, Walker has appeared in six games for Carolina and completed 59.4 percent of his pass attempts for 731 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added six rushes for 39 yards.