Panthers Starting Bryce Young In Week 9

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters QB Bryce Young will start for the second straight week, getting the nod for Carolina in Week 9 against the Saints, per Joe Person.

Canales said QB Andy Dalton, who was a full participant in practice with his thumb injury today, is progressing but the team elected to err on the side of caution.

“But also, I’m excited for Bryce,” Canales added. That said, Canales would not commit to Young starting beyond this week.

Young got the start last week against the Broncos, and while Carolina lost again, 28-14, there was some improvement from Young from his first two starts to open the year.

The Panthers have left the door open for the former No. 1 pick to retake the starting job if he improves.

Young, 23, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. The deal includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Young has appeared in five games for the Panthers and completed 61 of 102 pass attempts (59.8 percent) for 523 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s added nine rush attempts for 32 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Panthers quarterback situation as the news is available.