Panthers Still Monitoring Deshaun Watson

According to Pro Football Talk, the Panthers are quietly keeping tabs on Texans QB Deshaun Watson for a potential trade still.

They’re one of the teams, along with the Eagles, who continue to monitor Watson’s legal situation, which PFT says remains the biggest impediment to a potential deal unless Houston is willing to drop its asking price significantly.

Watson faces 22 accusations of sexual impropriety in civil court and there’s an open criminal case with 10 complaints, two from women not involved in the civil suit.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Houston is seeking three first-round picks and more to part with Watson. Meanwhile, Chris Mortensen reports two league executives told him the Texans want a combination of five high draft picks and starting-caliber players.

For now, the NFL does not plan to place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.