Panthers Still Plan To Give Matt Rhule Another Year

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers still plan to give HC Matt Rhule a third season behind the wheel despite his continued struggles, barring some kind of epic meltdown or unforeseen circumstance.

Rapoport adds the hope is that Year 3 under Rhule is finally when things will start to click together, especially if they can find an answer at quarterback. Carolina is also expected to be in the market for a new offensive coordinator this offseason.

As Carolina’s season has continued to spiral, the sense around the league has continued to be that Rhule would be back in 2022. But he continues to be put under the microscope as the team struggles, and reports say owner David Tepper is “embarrassed” by the product on the field now.

“The proof’s in the pudding,” said the veteran personnel official, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “The product on the field is bad. (Rhule) can say toughness in his mind, but they’re not oozing toughness on the field. They’re soft. They’re a really soft football team. I don’t see the defense stopping anybody where it’s a 14-13 score. That’s tough football.”

Rhule, 45, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

So far in the NFL, Rhule is 10-21 in two seasons with the Panthers.