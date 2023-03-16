Panthers TE Ian Thomas Agrees To Pay Cut

According to Tom Pelissero, Panthers TE Ian Thomas has agreed to a pay cut.
Thomas lowered his base salary in 2023 and 2024 to $3 million and $3.75 million, respectively. As a part of the agreement, he received $3 million in guarantees over the remainder of the deal, $1.62 million of which came as a signing bonus, per Pelissero.
The move saves Carolina $2.75 million in cap space this offseason.
Thomas, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.
In 2022, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and caught 21 passes on 30 targets for 197 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
