Panthers TE Tommy Tremble Had Back Surgery, Likely Starting Camp On PUP List

Panthers HC Dave Canales told reporters Tuesday that TE Tommy Tremble had successful back surgery and will be out until training camp, per Joe Person.

A team spokesperson later clarified that Tremble will still be rehabbing at the start of camp and will start on the PUP list, per Person. There’s not a timeline for when he will be cleared but the Panthers don’t think this is a season-ending injury.

Tremble just re-upped with Carolina on a new deal this year after playing out his rookie contract and is expected to play significant snaps in a rotation with a couple of other younger players.

Tremble, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame and was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020. Tremble elected to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft.

The Panthers drafted Tremble with pick No. 83 overall in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $4,926,430 contract that included a $942,858 signing bonus.

Tremble then re-signed with the Panthers on a two-year deal with $8 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Tremble appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts for the Panthers while catching 23 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns.