Panthers & Titans Showing Interest In UFL DL Breeland Speaks

According to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports, the Panthers and Titans are showing interest in UFL DL Breeland Speaks.

Speaks, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6,110,516 rookie contract when the Chiefs cut him loose coming out of training camp.

Speaks had a brief stint on the Raiders’ practice squad in October before signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad a month later. From there, he had stints with the Giants, Cowboys and Bills.

Before the 2023 season, Speaks signed with the 49ers in training camp and later was released before the season started. He then went on and spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.

In 2024, Speaks appeared in 10 games for the Michigan Panthers and recorded 33 tackles and 9.5 sacks en route to winning league DPOY.