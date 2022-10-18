Panthers Tried Out Six Defensive Backs

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers brought in six defensive backs for workouts on Tuesday including Jamal Perry.

The full list includes:

Perry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa State back in 2017. He later signed on with the Eagles, but lasted just a few months in Philadelphia.

From there, Perry was on the Patriots’ practice squad before signing on with the Dolphins in 2020. He bounced on and off Miami’s practice squad last season but was declined a tendered contract this offseason.

In 2021, Perry appeared in four games and recorded two tackles.