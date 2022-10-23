Panthers Turned Down Two Firsts For Brian Burns

According to Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers turned down a trade offer including two first-round picks for DE Brian Burns.

Burns was the player drawing the most interest this past week as teams reached out to the Panthers to see what they would sell. Carolina did trade WR Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals and RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers in a blockbuster.

But Schefter says the Panthers view Burns as a key piece of their rebuild, as well as WR D.J. Moore, DT Derrick Brown and CB Jaycee Horn.

Schefter adds Burns is in line for a monster extension this offseason. He’s set to make $16 million on the fifth-year option in 2023.

Burns, 24, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that includes a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season. It’s projected to cost Carolina around $16,012,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Burns has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 24 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 32 edge defender out of 116 qualifying players.

