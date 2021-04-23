Panthers ‘Very Open’ To Trading Back, Have Spoke With ‘At Least Five Teams’

On Friday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters that he’s talked to “at least five teams” about possibly trading back from the No. 8 spot in round one.
“We’re very open to moving back,” Fitterer said, per David Newton.
Unfortunately, Fitterer didn’t offer any specifics regarding the teams they’ve been in contact about a potential trade back.
For what it’s worth, some of the teams mentioned as speculative candidates to trade up in round one include the Broncos, Eagles, Patriots, Washington and the Bears.
A move up to No. 8 overall would likely be for a quarterback that falls a bit. Although, there has been some recent buzz about the top-two cornerback prospects — Alabama’s Patrick Surtain III and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn — going top 10.
The Panthers traded for QB Sam Darnold and are expected to pick up his fifth-year option in the coming weeks, so it would make plenty of sense for them to auction off the pick, if a top quarterback prospect were to fall to them.
We’ll have more regarding the Panthers as the news is available.
