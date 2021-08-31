Panthers Waive 13 Including QB Will Grier

The Panthers announced Tuesday they have waived QB Will Grier as they trim the roster down to 53 players.

Quarterback Will Grier among #Panthers early cutshttps://t.co/HSsQQR1zJr — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 31, 2021

The former third-round pick had been competing to be Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback with P.J. Walker. Carolina announced 12 other cuts as well, including:

LB Josh Bynes WR Omar Bayless RB Spencer Brown DE Frank Herron OL Mike Horton CB Jalen Julius WR Keith Kirkwood OLB Christian Miller OL Aaron Monteiro WR C.J. Saunders TE Stephen Sullivan C Sam Tecklenburg

Grier, 26, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,299,281 that included a $779,281 signing bonus.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards.

Miller, 25, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Alabama in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.25 million and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 in 2020 when he opted out of the season due to the pandemic.

The remaining three years of Miller’s rookie contract tolled and restarted again in 2021.

In 2019, Miller appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded three total tackles and two sacks.