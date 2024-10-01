Panthers Waive CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Reportedly Promoting LB Chandler Wooten

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived CB Tariq Castro-Fields.

That leaves an open spot on the roster. Aaron Wilson reports the team will be filling it by promoting LB Chandler Wooten from the practice squad.

Wooten, 25, wound up signing a three-year, $2,565,000 deal with the Cardinals after going undrafted out of Auburn in 2022. Arizona opted to waive him coming out of the preseason and he ended up signing onto the team’s practice squad.

From there, Wooten was signed off of the Cardinals’ practice squad by Carolina. The Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason in each of the past two years before re-signing him to the practice squad and later promoting him to the active roster.

In 2023, Wooten appeared in eight games for the Panthers and and recorded eight total tackles and a fumble recovery.