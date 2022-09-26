Panthers Waive LB Arron Mosby

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have waived LB Arron Mosby.

Carolina had signed the rookie from the practice squad to the active roster last week. However, he was inactive for Week 3 against the Saints.

Mosby, 6-4 and 246 pounds, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State in May following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was waived by the team coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad and active roster this season.

During his five-year college career, Mosby recorded 156 total tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, nine forced fumbles, two recoveries, two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns and 10 pass deflections in 46 games.