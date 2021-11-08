Panthers Waive RB Royce Freeman, Place LT Cameron Erving & C Matt Paradis On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve waived veteran RB Royce Freeman and LB Clay Johnston while placing LT Cameron Erving (calf) and C Matt Paradis (ACL) on injured reserve.

The Panthers also signed P Lachian Edwards to their active roster.

Paradis, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and later signed to their practice squad.

Denver brought Paradis back on an exclusive rights contract before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.914 million restricted deal. Paradis departed for a three-year, $27 million contract with the Panthers back in 2019.

In 2021, Paradis appeared in and started eight games for the Panthers at center.

Freeman, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Broncos back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $3,457,020 contract that included a $997,020 signing bonus.

The Broncos waived Freeman coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers.

In 2021, Freeman has appeared in eight games for the Panthers and rushed for 77 yards on 21 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 15 yards receiving and no touchdowns.