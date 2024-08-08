Panthers Waive S Caden Sterns With Failed Physical

The Carolina Panthers announced they have waived S Caden Sterns due to a failed physical.

The team had just claimed him off the waiver wire from the Broncos. But injuries have been a problem for Sterns in Denver and apparently are still a lingering issue.

He’s played just six games over the past two years.

Sterns, 24, was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Texas.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,810,588 rookie contract that included a $330,588 signing bonus.

Sterns was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 season and missed the remainder of the season.

In 2022, Sterns appeared in five games for the Broncos and recorded 21 total tackles, two interceptions and four pass deflections.