Panthers Waiving DL Jonathan Harris

The Panthers announced Monday that they have waived DL Jonathan Harris to clear a roster spot.

Harris, 28, signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Lindenwood back in 2019. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad after passing through waivers unclaimed.

Harris was eventually promoted to the Bears’ active roster before being waived and later claimed by the Broncos in October 2019. He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before being promoted in November 2022.

He had a brief stint with the Dolphins but did not appear in a game for the team before joining the Panthers.

In 2024, Harris appeared in seven games for the Panthers and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.