Panthers Waiving DT Tywone Malone Jr.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Panthers are waiving former Ohio State DT Tywone Malone as they begin cutting their roster down to 53 players.

Malone, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 16th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting class out of Oradell, New Jersey. He committed to Ole Miss and remained there for two years before transferring to Ohio State for his final three seasons.

In his collegiate career, Malone appeared in 45 games over five years at Ole Miss and Ohio State. He recorded 52 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and four passes defended.

We will have more on the Panthers as the news becomes available.