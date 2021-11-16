Panthers Waiving P Joseph Charlton

According to Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are waiving P Joseph Charlton.

Carolina had designated Charlton to come back from injured reserve but apparently felt like sticking with P Lachlan Edwards.

Charlton, 24, signed with the Panthers in July as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina following the 2020 NFL Draft. He managed to win the competition for the starting punting job as a rookie.

In 2021, Charlton has appeared in five games for the Panthers and punted 21 times with an average of 39.1 yards per kick. He has no touchbacks, placed eight kicks inside the 20 and has a long punt of 54 yards.