Panthers Will Designate WR Jalen Coker To Return On Wednesday

The Panthers plan to open WR Jalen Coker‘s practice window on Wednesday, per HC Dave Canales via Joe Person.

Canales added it was too soon to know if they’d activate Coker to play in Week 6, per Darin Gantt, and it just depends on how his injured quad responds.

Coker was placed on short-term injured reserve due to an injured quad he sustained during practice in training camp.

Coker, 23, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster last season and quickly made an impact as a starter.

In 2024, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 32 receptions for 478 yards (14.9 YPC) and two touchdowns.