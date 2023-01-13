Panthers Won’t Interview DeMeco Ryans For Now Due To Logistical Issues

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers will not host 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for an interview.

Kaye explains that logistics have been cited as the hangup and it’s still possible the two parties could circle back at a later point.

The 49ers are in the playoffs so it’s difficult to conduct interviews with coaches on playoff teams.

Ryans, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Houston before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia. He sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers.

San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later. In January 2021, Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator by the 49ers.

In 2022, the 49ers’ defense ranks No. 2 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 19 in fewest passing yards allowed.