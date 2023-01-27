Panthers Worked Out WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

According to Field Yates, the Panthers hosted WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside for a workout on Friday.

Arcega-Whiteside, 26, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round out of Stanford in 2019. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $4.951 million rookie deal and set to make a base salary of $1.2 million in 2022.

The Eagles traded him to the Seahawks a few weeks ago for DB Ugo Amadi. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad. Seattle released him in November.

In 2021, Arcega-Whiteside appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and caught two passes on five targets for 36 yards.