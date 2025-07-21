Panthers Working Out Several Players

The Panthers are hosting several tryout players at training camp this week.
The following is a list of known players trying out with Carolina this week:
- UFL OLB Jaylon Allen (Joe Person)
- Former Panthers OLB Kenny Dyson (Mike Kaye)
- Former Seahawks TE Tyler Mabry (Kaye)
- UFL DB Nick Whiteside (Kaye)
- UDFA OLB Jaheim Thomas (Aaron Wilson)
- UDFA OLB J.J. Weaver (Wilson)
Dyson, 23, caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in May of last year. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him to a futures deal this offseason but cut him in May.
In 2024, Dyson appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!