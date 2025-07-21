Panthers Working Out Several Players

The Panthers are hosting several tryout players at training camp this week.

The following is a list of known players trying out with Carolina this week:

Dyson, 23, caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in May of last year. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad. The Panthers signed him to a futures deal this offseason but cut him in May.

In 2024, Dyson appeared in two games for the Panthers and recorded two tackles.