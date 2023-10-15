Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Out With Fibula Injury

Per David Newton, the Panthers have ruled out WR Laviska Shenault for the remainder of the game due to a fibula injury.

Shenault, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault.

In 2023, Shenault has appeared in six games for the Panthers and caught four passes for 28 yards and no touchdowns.

