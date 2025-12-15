Patrick Mahomes Also Tore His LCL Along With ACL

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not only tore his ACL, but also LCL during Sunday’s loss against the Chargers.

This explains why Mahomes is seeking a second opinion regarding his knee.

Rapoport mentions that this doesn’t necessary extend his timeline for a return longer than the typical nine months associated with an ACL tear, but it is a potential complication.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said earlier that Mahomes avoided major damage to other ligaments in his knee, but that is apparently not the case.

The standard recovery for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, depending on a wide variety of factors. Nine months would push right up against the start of next season but expect Mahomes to work relentlessly to not miss any time.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.