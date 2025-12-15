Patrick Mahomes Avoided Major Damage To Other Knee Ligaments

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said that QB Patrick Mahomes avoided major damage to other ligaments in his knee and is set to have surgery to repair his torn ACL later this week, per Nate Taylor.

Reid noted Mahomes is getting a second opinion with Dr. Robert Cooper in Dallas.

“He’ll attack it, just like he does everything else,” Reid said. “There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they’ve done pretty well after they came back. He’ll get after it, and he’s got good people here to rehab him. He’ll be right on top of all of that.

“As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him, just because of those factors.”

The standard recovery for a torn ACL is nine to 12 months, depending on a wide variety of factors. Nine months would push right up against the start of next season but expect Mahomes to work relentlessly to not miss any time.

Mahomes, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He was in the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option worth $24,837,000 for the 2021 season.

Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth $503 million, which was later restructured.

In 2025, Mahomes appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 64 carries for 422 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Mahomes as the news is available.