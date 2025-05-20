Patrick Mahomes Interested In QBing Olympic Flag Football Team?

In an interview with Kevin Clark, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out that there could be legitimate interest from current NFL players in playing for the United States Olympic flag football team in 2028.

Fowler cites conversations he’s had with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who he thinks would want to push to play and try to win a gold medal.

“I think there will be players that want the gold medal. I think it adds something to the resume that maybe the average American doesn’t understand,” Fowler said.

“I think that’s a factor that when it comes up, I think that people are going to be surprised the level of interest there is. Like Mahomes, I think wants to do it. I really do.”

The games aren’t for a few more years but the league just passed a resolution to allow current players to play. The NFL has been pushing to expand its footprint with flag football, and current players participating in the Olympics in 2028 could certainly bring more visibility to the sport.

There are of course other logistics to sort out, like timing and the potential for injuries. Still, the idea of an American dream team for football could become a reality in a few years.

