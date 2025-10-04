Patriots Activate LB Jahlani Tavai From IR

The Patriots announced on Saturday that they have activated LB Jahlani Tavai from injured reserve.

Tavai has been out since OTAs after suffering a calf injury and was placed on injured reserve in August.

Tavai, 28, was taken in the second round out of Hawaii in 2019 by the Lions. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $6.9 million contract when Detroit cut him loose.

He then caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad prior to the 2021 NFL season and was later promoted to the active roster.

New England re-signed Tavai to a two-year, $4.4 million extension in 2022 and a three-year, $16 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Tavai appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 115 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and five pass deflections.